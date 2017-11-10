Plans for multi-million pound city centre project submitted to Sheffield Council

Plans for a multi-million pound regeneration project in Sheffield city centre have been submitted.

Developer Litton Buccleuch wants to build an 850-bed co-living and student accommodation scheme, shops and cafes at the junctions of Moore Street, Fitzwilliam Street and Thomas Street, off The Moor.

If approved, the development - on the site of the former Stokes Tiles Centre and surrounding buildings - would be up to 15 storeys high.

If planners give the green light, construction would start in May and would take 24 months to complete in time for the new student intake in autumn 2020.

Litton Buccleuch is a joint venture between Bakewell-based Litton Property Group and Edinburgh-based Buccleuch Property.

Mark Twelves, of Litton Buccleuch, said: "The finished product would provide high specification student living in a prime location between the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University and within the inner ring road."

He said the scheme 'will complement Sheffield council's progressive regeneration proposals for the city centre and provide the universities with a further selling platform in a very competitive market'.