Plans for 'full and buzzing' Doncaster market during building work

Doncaster market bosses believe it will be 'full and buzzing' under plans to hand temporary sites to traders from the Wool Market while it is revamped.

Officials who are organising the move are offering space in the Corn Exchange, and in the Goose Hill Market, with one trader offered accommodation in the food hall.

Adrian Pickersgill with the planned layout of the Wood Market

But they say all those who want to stay have been offered space, with the changes due to come in from October. The stalls would be in their new locations by November in time for Christmas.

Doncaster Council head of commercial services Adrian Pickersgill said more than 50 per cent of traders had now agreed to new locations, although some had said they would be retiring.

Others were still to make a decision.

He said: "We've got some that are champing at the bit, and we will be flexible with them if they want to move things early. We are looking for people to move during a two week period at the end of October. We will help with the moves and help with the movement of any heavy equipment that needs relocating.

"The Corn Exchange and the fish market area will be really full and buzzing.

"I'm excited about how it is going to look and how vibrant it is gong to be."

There are also plans for a Meadowhall-style map of the markets which would show where all the stall holders have been relocated to.

In all, the re-locations will see an extra 12 to 15 new traders in the Corn Exchange, which is currently undergoing a £1.5 million worth of improvement works itself. The re-locations are expected to include a cafe near the Corn Exchange entrance, selling items including sandwiches and cream teas.

The mezzanine floor will see stalls selling arts and crafts items and also have tables for eating food.

A number of other stalls will be moved into the Goose Hill Market, next to the fish market.

Traders will be able to open on the same days as they have previously, and if large numbers of traders want to open on additional days, Mr Pickersgill said the council would be open to increasing the days on which they opened.

They will also be given the first option on stalls back in the refurbished Wool Market when it it re-opens in November 2018, although the rents have yet to be set for it. They are expected to be allocated from April 2018.

Meanwhile more details of the planned revamped Wool Market have emerged, after the plans were signed off on Tuesday by the council's cabinet.

A floor plan reveals a performance stage at the centre of the building which will allow for things like cookery demonstrations.

It shows six food stalls around a seating area for people to sit and eat, as well as indoor toilets.

Wool market trader Gareth Jones, who runs a stall selling nostalgia items and vintage toys, said he would be moving to the Goose Hill market and was happy with the stall he had been offered.

But he said he understood some traders were unhappy with the size of the stalls they had been offered.