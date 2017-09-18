Planet Circus in Sheffield draws to a mesmerising close

Have your say

Hundreds of Sheffield residents packed into Hillsborough Park last week to enjoy the Planet Circus festival.

Planet Circus returned to Hillsborough Park from Wednesday up until Sunday last week with their show 'OMG' dazzling hundreds of guests.

The show, billed as an 'adrenaline packed family spectacular' returned to Sheffield with an exhilarating two-hour production captivating customers.

Packed with clowns, trapeze artists, motorbike displays, face-painting and incredible acrobatics, families came away from the show stunned by the array of stunts.

The show also included a spectacular light performance which left some residents slightly confused.

Sheffield residents took to Twitter to ask why there were 'searchlights' in the city centre after seeing bright lights appear in the sky.

Hillsborough Park

Twitter user Grumpy Tricky asked: "Searchlights over Sheffield city centre. Any ideas? Thought it maybe Ikea but seems wrong part of the city."

Other Twitter users were quick to respond to the query, confirming that the lights in the sky were indeed from the circus performance.

Planet Circus' 'OMG' will now move on to Chesterfield from Tuesday, September 19 until Sunday, September 24.