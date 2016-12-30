Plan to turn Sheffield nursing home into kids day centre approved

A former nursing home will be turned into a children’s day centre.

Sheffield Council has approved Roger Bell’s application to convert the former Brierley Fields building in Abbey Drive, Chancet Wood.

Mr Bell wants to use it as a day centre with space for up to 90 children.

External alterations will be minimal, limited to a new timber fence around the rear play area and matting across the ground outside.

Some concerns were raised about the potential disturbance towards elderly residents living nearby.

But planning officers decided the new fence and floor matting, along with the daytime opening hours, would do enough to mitigate any noise created by the day centre.

The property was put up for auction at a Mark Jenkinson & Sons event at Bramall Lane in September, and eventually sold for £385,000 - well above the £150,000 guide price.

Today’s top stories:

Roadblock for £300m Meadowhall expansion plans over traffic congestion fears

Police seek witnesses to attack in Sheffield

Hillsborough tragedy campaigner turns down New Year’s Honour

Police patrols stepped up in wake of car vandalism in Sheffield

Staff and customers evacuated from McDonald’s restaurant in Sheffield

VOTE: Choose your fave face of 2016 casualty ch-ch-changing chameleon David Bowie

Sheffield Wednesday players given red card warnings

James Shield’s Sheffield United Column: My six issues to address in 2017