Plan to scrap free travel for post-16 special educational needs and low income pupils in Sheffield

Sheffield Council wants to scrap free school transport for teenagers with special educational needs or on low incomes.

The authority wants to charge the families of pupils aged 16 or above £540 a year to travel to school, replacing a free service.

It also plans to get rid of the zero fare post-16 passes for children from families on low income. Families would instead be asked to use money from the national 16- 19 Bursary Fund to cover the cost.

The council believes the changes will save about £384,000 a year.

The changes will be discussed at a cabinet meeting today. The report is available online at www.sheffield.gov.uk.

Check back for a full story following the meeting.

Today’s top stories:

South Yorkshire politicians react to surprise snap General Election announcement



General Election 2017: Who's standing in South Yorkshire?



‘General Election must reinforce momentum towards regional devolution’, says Yorkshire business leader



Developer's cranes are a sign Sheffield is a 'city on the move'



South Yorkshire passengers assured of Virgin Trains' full regional route timetable during coming strike



Sheffield Wednesday: Kieran Lee edges closer to Owls return



Sheffield United showed why they are League One champions against Bradford, admits Stuart McCall



Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE



Sheffield United: Get all the Blades stats



Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest Owls stats