Plan for new drive-thru KFC and Costa Coffee at former Sheffield pub moves a step closer

Plans to develop a derelict Sheffield pub into a drive thru KFC and Costa Coffee have moved a step closer.

Designers have now been appointed for the proposal which would see the two chain restaurants opening on the site of the former Pheasant Inn at Sheffield Lane Top.

The former Pheasant Inn at Sheffield Lane Top.

RJD Associates have been appointed as principal designers on the project which will also see the creation of car parking facilities and drive through lanes.

The site is located at the crossroads formed by the A6135 Barnsley Road, Hatfield House Lane and Elm Lane in Sheffield Lane Top.

A spokesman said: "RJD look forward to working alongside the project team to ensure a successful delivery of the scheme."

The former pub was the subject of a far right protest over original plans to convert it into a mosque.

About 400 English Defence League members held a demonstration over the proposal which was later abandoned.