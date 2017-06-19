'Plan and vision' for Sheffield's heritage to be revealed in October

The first stage of a plan to promote and celebrate Sheffield's heritage will launch in October.

Joined Up Heritage has been working for over a year on a strategy to make the most of the city's historic buildings, tell the stories of its residents and highlight what matters to its varied neighbourhoods.

A Joined Up Heritage event at Sheffield Hallam University.

The volunteer group has held monthly meetings and organised talks and workshops to help figure out the best direction to take.

And it has now set its sights on October 13 and 14 for the big reveal of the first part of its plan for Sheffield's heritage.

Chairman Jon Bradley said the group had ditched the word strategy in favour of 'vision and plan'.

"It's a vision of what heritage is and can be for Sheffield," he said.

"And a plan looking at a concentration on phase one, which has two key themes.

"One is current heritage at risk. Two is more about what do we celebrate as heritage in Sheffield.

"We are using that as a focus for a bit of a wide-reaching project that charts what's special for people in terms of their individual and community history, and their neighbourhoods.

"The idea for October is it will be about three hours each day. One day is heritage at risk, the second is community celebration. What's special for you in terms of Sheffield's heritage."

Jon acknowledged there was still 'a tonne' of work to be done in the four months until the launch.

Part of that is a bid for funding which will enable Joined Up Heritage to employ someone to co-ordinate the plan.

The group is also in regular contact with the National Trust, and has been working with the organisation to help develop an overall framework.

Talks about a map to match the one that already exists for Sheffield's cultural locations are progressing.

The group is in talks with Sheffield Council's planning department with the aim of making heritage more of a factor in the local plan currently under development.

And volunteers have been out to various Sheffield communities to find out how people want their stories to be told - with some focus on areas such as Fir Vale where residents have migrated to the city from all over the world.

"Quite a number of people out there will want to be heard," said Jon.

The next Joined Up Heritage meeting will take place from 10am to midday on July 25 at Meersbrook Hall.

