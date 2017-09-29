Pizza Hut scooter stolen from Sheffield delivery driver

A Pizza Hut scooter was stolen from a delivery driver working in Sheffield.
The bike was taken from Kinnaird Road, Shiregreen, at 9.20pm on Tuesday, September 26.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
