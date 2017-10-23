Pigeons on The Moor becoming an infestation, Sheffield shoppers say

Have your say

Sheffield shoppers are calling on the council to address what they call an infestation of 'disease-carrying' pigeons in the city centre.

Some are calling for the birds to be culled, saying it’s the worst the problem has been.

The bottom of The Moor, they say, is a hot-spot for the birds.

Hundreds gather outside Crawshaws, Subways and Greggs.

The birds feast on scraps left behind. Some visitors encourage the pigeons by feeding them.

Sean Adamson said Sheffield City Council needed to urgently look at the problem.

"There's a need for a major cull," the 56-year-old builder said.

Mr Adamson, who has experience managing building sites in the retail sector, said he had seen first-hand the problems pigeon infestation caused.

"It's terrible," he said.

"If there's a load of droppings, you've got to get people in, masked-up, to clean it all up."

He agreed it was an infestation.

"I've never seen as many pigeons in my life as what's down there," he said of The Moor.

"I don't know whether the problem has crept up on council or whatever.

"But all of a sudden, there's big problems down there."

The birds, he said, could undo all the good work being done to improve that part of the city.

"The first thing you want in retail and food outlet developments is cleanliness," Mr Adamson said.

"They aren't going to get that with thousands of pigeons dropping their mess."

“They’re trying to get a big inward investment in The Moor, and to be fair, council has done well with the new paving and development.”

"All the good work that's going on will be ruined by their filth.

"You only have to do your research. They carry three or four diseases."

Some people were more sympathetic to the birds.

Luke Prest called for nesting perches to be incorporated into buildings.

Sheffield Council urged people to voice their concerns on the birds.

A spokesman said no official complaints had been received about pigeons in the area.

“We haven’t received any complaints about pigeons on the Moor," the spokesman said.

"We will investigate any complaints we do receive and work with local businesses to come up with solutions.”