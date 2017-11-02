PICTURES: Wreckage of vehicles involved in M1 pile-up in South Yorkshire towed away

The mangled wreckage of vehicles involved in a pile-up in South Yorkshire this morning have been towed away from the crash scene.
Two lorries and two other vehicles were involved in a collision on the southbound stretch of the M1 between junction 31 at Aston, Rotherham and 30 at Barlborough, North Derbyshire, earlier this morning.
The southbound lanes have been closed between both junctions, causing chaos on surrounding roads.
Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.
