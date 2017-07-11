PICTURES + VIDEO: 50 years of Sheffield's loved, loathed and now long-lost Kelvin flats

It was exactly fifty years ago this year that Sheffield's famous Kelvin flats first began to rise into the sky.

Constructed in 1967 on Infirmary Road, the massive, radical development similar to the city's Park Hill Flats first began to take shape, changing the city's skyline for the next three decades.

But while Park Hill has gained a new lease of life as luxury apartments, Kelvin came tumbling down in 1995 - less than thirty years after their construction.

The building consisted of two 13 storey deck access blocks containing 948 flats and was dubbed state of the art.

The two blocks consisted of four wide walks, informally known as “Streets in the Sky” and were named Edith Walk, Woollen Walk, Portland Walk and Kelvin Walk.

They were built to replace back-to-back terraced houses in the area that were being demolished as part of slum clearance - but the new flats fared little better than what had gone before, becoming a magnet for crime and anti-social behaviour.

The flats changed the face of the city for three decades.

Sheffield City Council announced the demolition in 1992 and in 1995, the last tenants moved out, the wreckers moved in and the area has since been redeveloped with conventional housing.

Their fame lives on via Sheffield singer and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker who immortalised the estate with the song Deep Fried In Kelvin which contains the lyrics: "When you grow up, maybe you can live on Kelvin , on the promenade with the concrete walkways where pigeons go to die."

The last post for Kelvin in 1995.

High rise living at Kelvin.

The flats lasted from 1967-1995.

A tree planting ceremony at Kelvin in the 1980s.

The so-called Streets In the Sky.

Demolition underway in 1995.

The flats became a magnet for anti-social behaviour.