PICTURES: These cute new South Yorkshire Police puppies need a name - can you help?

Members of the public are being warned about a 'cuteness overload' after South Yorkshire Police released these pictures of their new litter of puppies.

The two boys and eight girls were born to mum Luna in September.

One of the pups.

They are the new breed of police pups and will be tasked with performing an important role in later life for the South Yorkshire constabulary.

But for the time being they are just getting used to their new surroundings and police are asking members of the public to give them their names.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Our beautiful basket of puppies still need a name! Can you help us?

"If you have any ideas please comment below with your suggestions, we will announce the chosen names in our next pup-date.

A cute police puppy.

"While you wait we will leave you with this cuteness overload."

Police have asked that names begin with a T. You can send your suggestions to the force's Facebook page.