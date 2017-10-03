PICTURES: The night late US rock legend Tom Petty came to Sheffield 40 years ago

Have your say

As tributes pour in for legendary US rocker Tom Petty following his death at the age of 66, can you remember his gig in Sheffield exactly 40 years ago?

It was on May 20,1977 that a then 26-year-old Petty, whose death was announced yesterday, starred at Sheffield City Hall.

Along with his band The Heartbreakers, the rocker was support to American music maestro Nils Lofgren.

The "I Came To Dance" tour visited venues across the UK in the early months of 1977 and helped introduce British audiences to the band for the very first time.

The pictures of the Sheffield show were uploaded to YouTube several years ago.

A post alongside the video reads: "Another show from my attic archives.

"They were the support band to Nils Lofgren. (Original material from 35mm slides photographed by myself some years ago).

"After many a long hour lovingly restoring/enhancing them, I uploaded them here for your entertainment. The originals were Ektachrome slides. The music here is from Oxford Polytechnic, Oxford, England. March 24th 1980. Enjoy!"

Petty, whose hits include American Girl, Free Fallin' and I Won't Back Down. was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home early on Monday.

He was taken to hospital, but could not be revived and died later that evening.