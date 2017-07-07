PICTURES: The flytipped rubbish which has left a Doncaster man with a suspended jail term after advertising his services on internet

A man who dumped rubbish all across Doncaster after advertising his services on Facebook has been handed a suspended jail term

James McIntyre was found and taken to court by Doncaster Council, and magistrates this week handed him a 18 week prison sentence, which will be suspended for 24 months.

Rubbish flytipped in Hatfield, Doncaster, which has led to a prosecution

It means he will go to prison if he re-offends in the next two years.

He was also ordered to pay £500 costs and a £115 victim surcharge, and to complete 200 hours work in the the community

Mr McIntyre, of Farringdon Drive, Rossington, aged 32, admitted seven charges of disposing of controlled waste without an environment permit..

The court heard how he had advertised his services on Facebook as 'James the Van Man', on a page called Things for Sale in Doncaster.

Rubbish flytipped in Mexborough, Doncaster, which has led to a prosecution

Mark Cundy, prosecuting, said Doncaster Council was tipped off about each case of flytipping and sent investigators out to the scene. They traced who the waste had belonged to and found in each case that the individuals had paid McIntyre to dispose of their rubbish.

The first charge, dating back to November 2016, related to rubbish found at Pastures Road, Mexborough including cardboard packaging and a sofa.

The others charges involved a sofa dumped on Scorcher Hills Lane, Burghwallis in December 2016; Bedroom furniture and bin bags dumped at Long Lands Lane, Woodlands, in February; items including a sink and hairdressers chair ditched at Carr Side Lane, Hatfield in March; and old shed and baby bath flytipped on Old Bawtry Road, Finningley in April. He also admitted dumping items at Whittington Street in Wheatley on two occasions, once in March and once in April..

McIntyre had been paid between £20 and £40 to take the items away.

He had been interviewed under caution by council officials in March, but offended again.

In his defence, James Gray said McIntyre had not dealt with polluting or hazardous material, but had disposed of houshold and small business items.

He committed the offences after struggling to ind work after moving back to Doncaster and admitted the allegations early on.

"He is now doing gardening work with with no risk of this sort of offending or any other,' he added.

The hearing was initially adjourned for pre-sentencing reports.

Presiding magistrate Kelvin Wigham said: "Mr McIntyre, you have operated a business that has flouted environment laws. This is deliberate spoiling of the environment on what we consider to be a significant scale, part of a business, and we believe this is imprisonable. We would like a report on all sentencing options to be made.."

McIntyre was granted unconditional bail.