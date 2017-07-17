PICTURES: Spoils shared as Sheffield Star and Sheffield Telegraph teams battle it out in charity football match

The spoils were shared as teams from the Sheffield Star and Sheffield Telegraph battled out a 3-3 draw in a fundraising charity football match.

Employees at The Star and our sister paper the Telegraph played out the encounter at Sheffield FC's stadium in Dronfield in aid of Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity.

The match ended in a 3-3 draw.

The Star team fought back from 3-1 down to grab a draw - with the event raising more than £1,300 so far.

Organiser Karl Wiley said: "The Star took an early lead and were in control of the game, but they spurned too many chances in front of goal.

"A mix up in the Star's defence allowed the Telegraph to equalize and then they scored from a corner to make it 2-1 at halftime."

Another mix-up at the start of the second half allowed the Telegraph to go 3-1 up before The Star bounced back to dominate the closing stages, scoring twice to make it 3-3.

The teams were cheered on by their friends and family.

He added: "It was absoloutely amazing. We have a few people limping around the office today but everyone had a great time."

The event raised nearly £500 on the day with additional fundraising boosting the total to more than £1,300 with more cash still to come.

The match was organised by Johnston Press employees Karl, Levi Haughton, Jozeph Secker and Sarah Williamson and Sheffield FC donated their home and away kits for next season for the Star and Telegraph teams to wear, while the club also pledged raffle prizes, along with Sheffield United.

Local boxing star Ryan Rhodes sponsored the event and has also donated cash to the appeal which will aid youngsters at Sheffield's Children's Hospital.

Organisers Levi Haughton,Jozeph Secker, Sarah Williamson and Karl Wiley.

Anyone who wants to donate to the appeal can give at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/s-williamson