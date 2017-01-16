PICTURES: Shocking fly-tipping blights Sheffield suburb

The Star visited the Darnall streets most affected by fly-tipping and found some shocking scenes, write James Proctor.

A fridge and television were left lying on Nidd Road and Ouseburn Street. Mattresses, suitcases and washing baskets were dumped next to an Allotment site on Ouse Road. A toilet seat was pictured alongside a pavement on Roundell Street.

Local resident, Hiqma Humaidan, said, "It's all over Darnall to the point where people chuck armchairs in the middle of the pavement. I've lived here since 1998 - it was beautiful but now I want to move if the council don't take the flytipping and rubbish situation seriously."

James-Hope Gill from Sheffield said, "Collectively as a community I think we need to make fly-tipping and dropping litter a blight on society. Those involved are doing it out of convenience and to gain financially, that needs stopping. The council clear it away pretty quickly, but that's just fire-fighting."

More than 12,000 cases of fly-tipping were reported to Sheffield City Council last year.

The council issued 849 Fixed Penalty Notices for dropping litter – an average of 16 a week.

New laws allow waste collection authorities in England to issue fines from £150 - £400.

Between November 2015 and December 2016, Sheffield City Council made 18 prosecutions for fly-tipping.

The Clean Sheffield campaign was launched in July 2015. The £100,000 project was set up to target littering, dog fouling and fly-tipping.

Much of the money has been spent on litter perception surveys. A community and business engagement officer from Keep Britain Tidy was appointed to work with community groups and local businesses.

Coun Bryan Lodge, Cabinet Member for the Environment at Sheffield City Council, said, “We all need to do our bit to keep Sheffield clean and fitting of its title as the UK’s Outdoor City. While we know most Sheffielders are proud of where they live, we are not afraid to take strong action against the minority who seek to spoil it.”

All reports of litter or fly-tipping should be made by calling 0114 2734567 or by visiting www.sheffield.gov.uk.

