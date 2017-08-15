PICTURES: Shock as Doncaster Racecourse invaded by Nazis and covered in swastikas for filming shoot

Visitors to Doncaster Racecourse got a shock this morning - when they found the home of the St Leger invaded by Nazis and draped in swastikas.

The infamous banners were plastered across Town Moor early this morning - but don't worry, the decorations are props for the filming of a new movie based around the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.

The film focuses on India's first ever Olympic medal.

Meanwhile, scores of actors have been parading around in full Nazi costume and regalia throughout the day for the film shoot.

Camera crews are understood to be capturing scenes for Gold, a Bollywood feature film about India's first ever Olympic medal.

Scenes have already been shot at York City’s Bootham Crescent ground, which doubled up as Berlin's Olympic Stadium more than 80 years ago.

The movie, directed by Reema Kagti, stars Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Filming has been taking place throughout the day.

According to online movie database IMDB, the film is set in 1948, and tells the historic story of India’s first Olympic medal post independence.

The medal came at the 1948 Olympics, held in London just a year after Indian independence, when the Indian men’s field hockey team beat Great Britain 4-0 in the final to take gold.

Filming has also taken place at Dalton Mill in Keighley, and the Yorkshire scenes are reportedly part of a short sequence looking back to the Berlin Olympics a decade before.

Bradford Film Office spokesman David Wilson said: “Gold is quite a big production, with about 2,000 extras from across Yorkshire filming between now and August.

Vintage vehicles and characters in period clothing were brought in for the shoot.

“It’s a different approach to Bollywood. It’s trying to recreate that world of 1948."