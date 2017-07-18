PICTURES: Sheffield man marries in first ever Antarctica wedding - in temperatures of -9 and bride in dress made from a tent!

A Sheffield man has made history by becoming the first person to be married in Antarctica - in temperatures of -9 and with his bride sporting a dress made from a tent.

Tom Sylvester and Julie Baum, both polar guides, tied the knot in British Antarctica on Saturday in front of 20 fellow researchers - with the bride using part of an old orange tent for her skirt.

The guests braved temperatures of -9 for the wedding photos.

Julie, originally from Yoxall, Staffordshire and Tom, held the ceremony in a chapel at the Rothera Research Centre on Adelaide Island, where the couple conduct their research, with celebrations continuing at a champagne breakfast.

Explaining their decision to get married in Antarctica, Julie explained: "Over the last 10 years, Tom and I have been working and travelling around the world. Getting married in Antarctica feels like it was meant to be.

"There is no better place really. I love snowy mountains and spending time in amazing places with awesome people.

Although temperatures were well below freezing and there was very little daylight, Tom, said he thought the setting 'couldn't be better'.

He said: "Antarctica is an incredibly beautiful place and we have made such great friends here.

"We have always wanted to have a small personal wedding, but never imagined we'd be able to get married in one of the most remote places on Earth."

The couple, who have been together for 11 years, are experienced mountaineering instructors chosen to join the British Antarctic Survey and manage deep-field science expeditions last year.

They have worked as expedition leaders in countries around the world, including Nepal, Peru, Ecuador and Uzbekistan.

The couple are the very first to marry in Antarctica.

The marriage is valid in the UK as it was registered with the British Antarctic Territory government, based in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.