PICTURES: Runners hit the pavement at Yorkshire Half Marathon in Sheffield

A sea of faces hit the course for the Yorkshire Half Marathon in Sheffield today.

Thousands of runners pounded the pavement from the city centre, out Ecclesall Road and back in warm conditions.

Runners hit the pavement for the Yorkshire Half Marathon today. Pics: Dean Atkins

Supporters lined the streets to cheer them on every step of the way - and it was noticed by those on the course.

The notorious hilly section of the course played its part again. The steep sections up Ecclesall Road South, Knowle Lane and Ringinglow Road were the toughest parts of the course.

Runners were then given a reprieve down Sheephill Road and Lamb Lane as the course turned around and headed back towards Sheffield.

A free glass of Erdingers alcohol free beer cooled them at the finish.

There was an eclectic mix of outfits on the day to show that not everyone was serious about posting a serious time.

Pirates and a Mr Tickle outfit were spotted in the field, along with Snow White.

Two men even managed to bring one of Sheffield's most hotly debated issues into the event.

One dressed as a tree while the other followed him, brandishing a fake chainsaw.

There was a man in a tuxedo who looked more like being late for his own wedding than running a half marathon.

Second place-getter Joe Franklin, a former Sheffield resident, said the support of locals was second to none.

Sheffield Lord Mayor Denise Fox agreed.

Coun Fox was at the finish line to congratulate the participants.

"The support for the runners is amazing," Coun Fox said.

"As Lord Mayor it makes me really proud."

The race raises money for charities like the Jane Tomlinson Appeal and Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

Coun Fox said Sheffielders gave generously to the cause.

"I'm amazed at the way people just want to give and help people," she said.