Pictures released after Doncaster fishing tackle raid

Have your say

Police are tracing these men in connection with a burglary at a fishing tackle shop in Doncaster.

Raiders broke into Jonah's Fishing Tackle on Top Road, Barnby Dun, between Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2, and stole a quantity of equipment.

Police recovered an old Sony Ericsson mobile phone from the scene that contained photos of individuals officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Do you recognise anyone pictured here? Did you see or hear anything suspicious at the time of the suspected break-in?

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 253 of 2 September 2017.

"Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously to pass on information in confidence by calling 0800 555 111."