PICTURES: Power cut at Sheffield Cathedral forces worshippers to take Holy Communion outside

This is the moment worshippers at Sheffield Cathedral were forced to take Holy Communion outside after a power cut.

The Reverend Canon Keith Farrow - dressed in full vestments - conducted the Monday lunchtime Eucharist service on a patch of grass outside the church - to the bemusement of lunchtime shoppers and nearby tram passengers.

The service was held in view of shoppers and office workers on their lunch breaks.

Worshippers took part in the traditional taking of bread and wine - a symbol of Christ's body and blood - while the Rev Farrow led prayers in the sunshine, alongside office workers enjoying their sandwiches in the cathedral precinct.

The service was given its impromptu outside location after electrical problems within the catherdral.