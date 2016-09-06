A popular peacock at a Doncaster stately home has has to be put down after being savaged by a dog in a "vicious" attack.

Paxo, a popular sight with visitors at historic Rossington Hall, had to be put down over the weekend following the attack which has left staff "gutted."

Paxo following the incident. (Photo: Kim Corcoran).

Now the stately home has urged dog owners using the grounds to keep their animals on leads in a bid to prevent a similar tragedy.

A statement posted on the venue's Facebook page said: "Our beautiful peacock Paxo had to sadly be put down over the weekend because he was viciously attacked whilst the owner of the dog watched on and then failed to inform a member of our team.

"We are absolutely gutted about losing him, he was part of the family!

"We would like to ask those dog walkers that use the public right of ways that link with Rossington Hall to ensure that their dogs are on a lead at all times when walking on the Rossington Hall estate. Please help us in spreading this polite message."

Rossington Hall boasts a number of birds. (Photo: Kim Corcoran).

Fans of Paxo have been sharing their heartache on the Rossington Hall Facebook page since news of his death was announced this afternoon.

Amanda Wilson wrote: "Aw no I'm sooooo sad my whole wedding theme was based around Paxo and he even made an appearance on the morning of our wedding. So sorry to hear this I hope the owner is very sorry too."

Gill Mason added: "Oh no I am so sorry to read this , what the hell is wrong with people when they can stand and watch their dog attack another animal !!!! So sad for your beautiful bird."

Bex Williams wrote: "Poor poor Paxo, always loved seeing him and Princess...especially on our wedding day."

Paxo is one of several birds at the property.

Originally built in 1771 as a family home, the original hall, also known as Shooters Hill, was burned down towards the end of the 19th century, but fortunately lovingly rebuilt in 1881 and retained its original use as a family home.

After the last resident passed away in 1937, Rossington Hall had a number of uses over the years including a training college for missionary priests and as a school for children with learning difficulties.

Since re-opening in the summer of 2012, Rossington Hall has established itself as a luxury wedding venue and is attracting brides from across the region as well as diners for its popular afternoon teas.