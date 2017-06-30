PICTURES: Major Doncaster road closed after car flips onto its roof

A major Doncaster road has been closed this morning following an accident in which a car flipped onto its roof.

Police and ambulances attended the scene in Sandringham Road, Intake following the incident earlier today.

Pictures show a grey coloured vehicle on its roof in the middle of the carriageway.

Two police cars, an ambulance and a pick up truck to recover the stricken vehicle have been at the scene, with officers stationed at either end of the scene to divert traffic.

The incident happened at around 11am this morning when a grey Seat Ibiza collided with a parked car.

The driver of the Seat was taken to hospital with what are thought to be minor injuries.

Sandringham Road at the junction with Malton Road and Devonshire Road, were closed at the time of the incident but have since reopened.