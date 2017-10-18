PICTURES: Lorry wedged in accident at Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital

Have your say

A lorry has become wedged under the arches of Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield.

The accident at the hospital, which happened about 25 minutes ago, is causing traffic chaos on surrounding roads in Broomhall.

A witness reported the red BJS lorry being stuck under the ceiling of the entrance, between Claremont Place and Beech Hill Road.

"They're letting air of of the tyres to try and get it out," passer-by Jen Jones said.

"How it's happened, I have no idea."

"I was going from the opticians to the emergency eye clinic, and couldn't get anywhere near it in a taxi."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said there was no record of a call out to the accident.