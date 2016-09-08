PICTURES: Ladies take centre stage at St Leger Festival

Thousands of women from Doncaster came out dressed to impress for the St Leger Festival ladies day.
Whether it was to celebrate a birthday or a wedding or just to enjoy time with friends, ladies from across the borough and beyond went to Doncaster Racecourse, Leger Way, to enjoy the annual event.
The eagerly anticipated DFS best dressed contest was won by Maria Gledhill from Rossington, who has won a trip to New York.
Shesaid: “It’s fantastic, I can’t believe it.
Also soaking up the September sunshine were mother and daughter Louise Sheldon, 32, and Julie O’Donnell, 59, of Bentley.
Louise said: “It’s the first time we’ve been. We’re enjoying the day and having some champagne.”