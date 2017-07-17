PICTURES: Frozen in time - eerie glimpse inside Doncaster's abandoned St James' Baths

They were once enjoyed by hundreds of people each week - but this is the sorry and crumbling state of Doncaster's St James' Baths as they look today.

The much-loved swimming pool closed nearly four years ago - and these revealing photographs show how the Grade II listed building has fallen into disrepair since the building was closed to the public.

The entrance desk lies empty and unused. (Photo: Urbex Doncaster/Instagram).

The eerie pictures, which were captured on Instagram by a user called UrbexDoncaster and which have been shared with us, show how the building, which once played host to The Beatles, has crumbled from its former glory.

Changing rooms which once echoed to the sound of exciting youngsters heading to the cavernous swimming pool hall now lie abandoned and empty, littered with debris and items left behind after staff moved out.

The drained pool is also littered with rubbish, its white and green tiles stained, while the old Turkish Baths suite, one of only a few left in the country is also wrecked and falling apart.

The building closed down in September 2013 after a number of structural problems had forced earlier temporary closures.

A water fountain in the Turkish Baths suite. (Photo: Urbex Doncaster/Instagram).

The hall, which played host to a concert by The Beatles in the 1960s, was earmarked for demolition as part of the Civic and Cultural Quarter development, but was saved from the wrecking ball after late community campaigner Ray Nortrop successfully applied to get the building Grade II listed status.

You can see the Urbex Doncaster Instagram account HERE.

The pool which once echoed to the sounds of hundreds of swimmers. (Photo: Urbex Doncaster/Instagram).

A mosaic in the entrance hall dating from 1932 has seen better days. (Photo: Urbex Doncaster/Instagram).

The changing rooms haven't been touched for four years. (Photo: Urbex Doncaster/Instagram).

The building once played host to a concert by The Beatles. (Photo: Urbex Doncaster/Instagram).

The pool floor is now littered with rubbish and debris. (Photo: Urbex Doncaster/Instagram).

The doors to the female changing rooms. (Photo: Urbex Doncaster/Instagram).