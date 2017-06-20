PICTURES: Exciting new look as Doncaster Market gets £3m makeover - and it will be open at night too

This is the first glimpse of how Doncaster Market will look following a £3 million makeover.

New designs for the famous and historic Wool Market have been unveiled as plans to transform the market continue.

The new look interior.

The new layout will make the market a round the clock attraction with cafes, restaurants, shops and entertainment.

More than £3 million of Sheffield City Region SCRIF funding has been secured by Doncaster Council to revamp the market.

The aim is to transform the area into a vibrant and bustling location all week long and into the evenings. Recent research indicated residents and visitors to the borough backed the plans and would become advocates, recommending the markets to their friends and family.

As part of the plans, the renovated Wool Market will become an attractive and welcoming destination providing a new and enhanced offer to retail traders and customers. The makeover will also enable the market to host more events, encouraging more people into the area.

Plans have been drawn up to open the market at night.

Discussions have been held with the current market traders to share the new designs and provide them with information about the progress of the market development.

The final stall configuration is still to be determined, however over the past few months the plans have been further developed and enhanced to ensure the market is modernised and fit for the 21st century through the redevelopment.

Cllr Bill Mordue, Cabinet Member for Business, Skills and Economic Development, said: “It is great to see the progress being made to transform the market place.

"While the new designs retain the heritage of the Wool Market, they are a complete transformation from what we currently have.

The Wool Market as it currently looks.

"This inviting new space will allow the traders to diversify their product ranges as well as giving them the flexibility to open longer and into the evening.

"This will create an attractive proposition for customers helping draw more people back into Doncaster Market. We are working closely with the traders throughout this process and supporting them with this transition.

“When we launched our urban centre masterplan in November 2016 we said that there were a number of key projects we needed to deliver. The market place is one of those projects. We are making very good progress and work on the ground is anticipated to start in early 2018.

“As well as transforming the market place we are also working hard, with our partners, to transform the whole town centre.

"We have been delivering a number of key events that bring people into the town centre, supporting new businesses to set up and increasing the town centre cleaning regime.

"We are also working closely with South Yorkshire Police to tackle anti-social behaviour ensuring there is more enforcement and a visible police presence. This is ongoing and we hope all residents and businesses will support us in this work to make Doncaster town centre a great place to visit, shop and explore.”

Sir Nigel Knowles, Chair of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “This is an excellent scheme which will bring widespread benefits, among them many jobs. At Sheffield City Region, we get things done in an honest, no-nonsense way. This is helping us to build a truly competitive centre of business excellence.”

For further information about the market development and to see the latest artist impressions please visit www.doncaster.gov.uk/marketstranformation