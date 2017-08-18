PICTURES: Driver feared for eyesight after coach windscreen explodes with glass in Sheffield yob attack

A coach driver feared he could have been left blinded when yobs hurled a brick through his windscreen causing shards of glass to explode into the vehicle.

The Coopers Tours Ltd vehicle was being driven along Sheffield Road at the junction with Station Road in Killamarsh when a gang of yobs hurled the missile at the front of the coach.

Damaged glass.

It caused the windscreen glass to shatter into the bus and the driver believes he may have lost his eyesight had he not been wearing sunglasses.

This latest incident also happened just days after a similar attack, which left a passenger suffering from shock.

Blaine Betts, office technician at Coopers Tours Ltd, said: "The impact of the smash stunned our driver causing him to swerve and mount the kerb.

"Glass came flying into the vehicle covering the driver’s cab, himself and some being scattered up the aisle of the coach.

Broken glass.

"Our driver was wearing his sunglasses at the time of the incident, which he believes they saved him from being injured and or blind by the shards of glass that quickly exploded directly in front of him."

He added: "Luckily there were no passengers on board at the time and it was extremely lucky that there were no passengers waiting at the bus stop where the coach mounted the kerb as this could have resulted in serious injuries or even fatalities."

The incident happened yesterday at about 3pm and the company said it released details - along with several pictures showing the damage - to highlight the dangers of such attacks.

Mr Betts added: "We would like to increase awareness of how dangerous it is to do something like this especially to a passenger carrying vehicle, we dread to think of the outcome of how different this could have been if passengers were on board or anyone was waiting at the bus stop.

Glass inside the coach.

"The outcome of this is a shaken up driver, a damaged coach and loss of earnings due to the vehicle now being off road. Luckily no one has been injured."

Last Saturday a passenger went into shock when a yob threw a brick through the window of the number 97 bus in Southey Green Road, Southey Green.

The missile was hurled, smashing a window close to where two passengers were sitting. Although no one was hit by the brick or the shattered glass, paramedics were called after a woman reportedly passed out from the shock.

Both incidents have been reported to South Yorkshire Police.

Damaged glass on the bus in Southey Green.

Contact the force with information on 101.