PICTURES: Doncaster level crossing closed after youngsters pictured SITTING and LYING DOWN on rail line and standing inches from 125mph train

This is the shocking moment two Doncaster youngsters were pictured just inches from a speeding express train at a level crossing which has been closed over safety fears.

Network Rail has temporarily closed Penny’s level crossing in Rossington after they captured images of young people sat down in the middle of the crossing, as well as lying down on it.

Youngsters were filmed using their bikes on the crossing.

Another photo shows two users riding their bikes on the crossing.

The crossing was closed on June 3 and will remain shut until October 8.

During this time, Network Rail will visit schools and colleges in the area to educate young people about how to use level crossings safely and how vital it is that they follow all of the safety measures which are in place.

During the closure, pedestrians will be able to cross the railway via a ramped footbridge, which is located 500 yards away from the crossing. Signs letting users know of the temporary closure will be installed at the crossing, as well as directions to the diversionary route.

Two youngsters are pictured sitting in the middle of the East Coast Main Line.

Vicki Beadle, community safety manager at Network Rail, said: “The photos are deeply worrying. This crossing lies on the East Coast Main Line and sees almost 200 trains a day pass over it, which can travel at speeds of up to 125mph.

“As well as the high frequency and speeds of the trains, the crossing also has overhead line equipment, which carries 25,000 volts of electricity and would deliver a powerful electric shock to anyone coming into contact with the wires.

“The railway is not a playground and it’s vital that users treat crossings with the respect they deserve. We will be visiting schools and colleges in the area to highlight how important it is to follow safety warnings at level crossings, but we can’t do this until schools return in September.

“This closure will be in place until October, but, as the summer holidays continue, we are asking parents to make sure they know where their children are playing, as well as informing them on how to stay safe on the railway.”

Another image captured someone lying down in the middle of the crossing.

To find out how to stay safe when using level crossings, visit www.networkrail.co.uk/level-crossings