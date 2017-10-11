PICTURES: Cute squirrel sits down for tea in Sheffield and pushes shopping trolley full of nuts in this adorable photo slideshow

This is the adorable moment a cute squirrel was pictured sitting down to tea and pushing a shopping trolley full of nuts in a Sheffield park.

The incredible, fun photos show the cute creature munching away on a pawful of nuts at a tiny little table - decked out with plates, cutlery and even a tiny bottle of water in the city's Botanical Gardens.

The squirrel tucks into tea.

Photographers Simon and Anita Dell set up the photo shoot among the fallen autumn leaves in the picturesque setting, using doll's house toys to capture the wonderful shots.

As well as tucking into tea at a miniscule dining table, the squirrel can also be seen appearing to push a miniature shopping trolley stacked high with tasty treats through the park - past an oblivious pigeon.

And it appears he's got something to wash his snack down with - with a tiny miniature bottle of Coca-Cola also stashed in the trolley!

Take a look at the slideshow - we guarantee you'll not see a cuter set of pictures all day!

* Photos: Simon and Anita Dell