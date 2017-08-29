PICTURES: Can you remember much-missed Sheffield city centre department store?

They appear to be a dying art form these days, but in days gone by, Sheffield was ruled by huge department stores.

And one such and much-missed Sheffield institution was Pauldens, a huge department store which catered for all tastes and pockets and was situated in The Moor through the 60s and 70s.

Pauldens on the left, with BHS on the right on The Moor in the 1960s.

Can you remember shopping there?

What are your memories of the store and shopping in Sheffield during the 1960s and 70s?

An outdoor cafe at the department store.