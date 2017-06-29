PICTURES: Bus ends up in trees after early morning collision with car on busy Doncaster road

This is the moment a bus and car were involved in a rush hour collision on one of Doncaster's main roads.

The First South Yorkshire service ended up in trees after the incident on Armthorpe Road yesterday morning following the collision with a black Renault Megane driven by Ian Bavin.

The damage to the bus on Armthorpe Road. (Photo: Ian Bavin).

He said: "It rear ended me while I was trying to turn right, then went into the trees."

Motorist Andrew Kirby who witnessed the aftermath of the incident at around 7.30am said the incident had caused "bad traffic" on Armthorpe Road and that the single decker bus had ended up a hedge.

He added that the incident happened across from Outwood Academy Danum, formerly the Danum School.

It is understood that no passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.

Wreckage and debris was spread over the road following the incident. (Photo: Ian Bavin).

Mr Bavin escaped without injury although it is not known if the driver of the bus suffered any injuries.

We have contacted First South Yorkshire for comment.

The bus ended up in trees following the collision. (Photo: Ian Bavin).