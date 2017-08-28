PICTURES: Big-hearted Doncaster residents 'bag their bedding' for charity cause

Have your say

Kind Doncaster residents 'bagged up their bedding' as part of a unique fundraiser to help terminally ill patients at a children's hospice.

Visitors to Lakeside Village's bedding shop Bedeck were asked to donate their old bedding and curtains over the Bank Holiday Weekend so that Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice staff can sell them in their charity shops.

Staff also sold sweets, homemade buns and cakes in exchange for donations, as well as raffle tickets for prizes including a family pass to Canon Hall Farm and gift vouchers.

The fundraiser also coincided with the store's final 'Around the World Adventure' event, which saw the store transformed into a scene resembling the Great British seaside complete with deckchairs and pictures of the beach and sea.

Store manager Darrel Shortland said the North Anston-based hospice is the shop's charity of the year and staff were more than happy to help.

He thanked workers and customers for "making a difference to such a vital cause."

John Magee, centre manager at Lakeside Village, also praised customers for "digging deep and donating."