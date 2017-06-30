PICTURES AND VIDEO: Underground fire closes major Buxton road

A fire affecting underground cabling has led to a major road in Buxton being closed by police.

The incident began at around 10.30am near to The Quadrant in the town centre.

The road is currently completely closed from the roundabout at the Palace Hotel up towards Terrace Road on the Market Place, and traffic is already badly affected.

The fire is believed to have taken hold in underground electrical cabling - possibly near the Cavendish Arcade - and the road was shut as a precaution by the fire crews.

Firefighters have now left the scene and a team from Electricity Northwest are currently assessing the situation.

According to their website, 132 homes and businesses are currently without power and supplies are not expected to return until midnight.

No word has yet been given as to when the road will reopen.