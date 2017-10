Have your say

Police have released an image of a crash on a South Yorkshire road that left drivers in hospital with broken bones.

The crash happened in Bentley Moor Lane, Doncaster, on Wednesday afternoon.

The road had to be closed at the time, causing delays in the area.

A post on the SYP Operational Support Facebook page today explained the reason for the road closure and confirmed that the two drivers suffered broken bones and are in hospital.

Witnesses should call 101 and quote incident 447 of October 25.