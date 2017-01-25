PICTURE: Man with hat and moustache got into woman's car and made threats with claw hammer outside Rotherham supermarket

Police are hunting a man with a moustache and wearing a hat who got into a woman's car and threatened her with a claw hammer before trying to steal her bag.

The 51-year-old woman was getting into her vehicle outside Morrisons supermarket at Cortonwood Retail Park when a man got in, threatened her with the weapon and then tried to snatch her handbag and car keys.

The suspect is still at large and detectives have today released an e-fit picture of a man fitting his unusual description.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The man left the car empty handed and got into what is described as a black people carrier type car.

"The woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

"The man is described as white, in his early 40s and of a slim build. He is thought to have been wearing a cream coloured baseball cap and jeans.

The incident happened on Thursday, January 20, at 8pm.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1035 of 19 January 2017.