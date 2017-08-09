PICTURE: Bus 'goes up in smoke' on busy Sheffield street

Have your say

Images have emerged appearing to show a bus going up in smoke this morning on a busy commuter route.

A passer-by took this picture which shows thick smoke surrounding two buses in Walkley Road, Walkley, at about 9.45am this morning.

He said one of the buses had 'gone up in smoke'.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have not yet released any details about the incident. We have asked the brigade for information and are waiting for an update.