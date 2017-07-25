Picnics and beach fun

There’s ton of family fun to be had at Clifton Park Museum this summer!

Don’t forget your teddy bear for the Going On A Bear Hunt adventure on August 1, with a picnic and tons of bear activities. On August 8, get your bucket and spades ready for Clifton by the Sea, when there will be lots of seaside-themed craft activities. August 15 is Mad Science Family Fun Day, when budding scientists can have a go at some exciting experiments; and on August 22, children can make a lantern to light up their own garden at night. Visit www.cliftonparkrotherham.co.uk/museum for details.