PHOTOS & VIDEO: Sheffield charity founder's winning poses for global lingerie campaign

A "real woman" from South Yorkshire has shaped up as a winner in the worldwide initiative.

Amy’s House co-founder Jayne Hurditch (seen here) is proud poster girl as Modelled by Role Models are today unveiled.

The public nominated someone who inspires and makes them want to be best version of themselves to be part of the Panache Lingerie launch.

With almost 7,000 votes received, judges shortlisted 14 finalists from which successful six were shortlisted.

They sport best selling styles illustrating fact all females can feel confident wearing lingerie that enhances their own particular body shape and style.

"I feel honoured to be nominated as a role model and fantastic modelling at the age of 51. I'm happy to be part of the Panache Modelled by Role Models campaign as it features real women," said Jayne, who looks for comfort above all in her lingerie collection.

Jayne in Tango lingerie

Sharing striking images are Danish aid worker Anja Loven, Canadian plus size model Elly Mayday, London anti-knife and gang campaigner Eliza Rebeiro, Polish blogger cum author Sylwia Blach and Scottish fundraiser Emily Findlay.

The Sheffield charity was founded in 2003 by Jayne’s parents Maurice and Meriel Littlewood. Their youngest granddaughter Molly was born with severe special needs and saw first hand difficulties their daughter faced caring for her.

Jayne’s older daughter Amy died in 1999 after contracting Meningococal Scepticemia, After the Meningitis B devastation, the family set up Amy’s House in her memory. The cause cares for children, offering weekend respite for carers who don’t often enjoy well-deserved breaks and allows parents chance to concentrate on siblings who may not receive as much attention. It also provides young people with a place to play and engage with other kids away from school.

2011 saw the family suffer heartache again with Molly's death. After the massive blow, the family included her memory in the charity with Molly's Mates project for teenagers. Here they practice life skills training and do everything teens like to do such as cinema, bowling and eating out, but in safely supported stimulating environment.