PHOTOS: Sheffield memorial trees become latest subject for artist who painted the Queen

An artist who once painted the Queen has turned his attention to Sheffield's trees.

Dan Llywelyn Hall spent yesterday in Western Road capturing some of the trees planted their as memorials to Sheffield men who died in the First World War.

Read more: Sheffield street of memorial trees 'should be restored to original concept' | Tree campaigners demonstrate outside Sheffield highways depot as injunction begins | Council admits costs of Sheffield tree protests should fall on PFI firm - not taxpayers | Council looks past court case to future of Sheffield's street trees | Where do Sheffield tree campaigners go after High Court loss? | Sheffield Council WINS injunction against three tree campaigners

Some of the trees are earmarked for felling under the Streets Ahead contract - although a council group set up to consider their future said earlier in the summer they and all other memorial street trees should be treated 'differently'.

The issue is to go before the council's cabinet for discussion on September 20, so the trees are safe for now.

But campaigners are still worried that the council will continue with its plans to cut 21 of the 54 Western Road trees down.

Dan at work in Western Road. Photo: Pixelwitch Pictures.

One, Rob McBride, who calls himself the 'Tree Hunter', this week invited artist Dan Llywelyn Hall to the city to paint some of the trees due for felling.

He was in Western Road yesterday, combining his view of the trees with images of the soldiers they were planted to remember.

The original avenue of trees was planted in 1919 to commemorate pupils of nearby Westways School. It is believed some of those trees have been replaced over the years.

Before he began painting he called the plans to fell the trees 'appalling and the most disgraceful action given the centenary year of the First World War.

Photo: Pixelwitch Pictures.

He added: "The trees are a poignant and emotional link back to those heroes of Sheffield - they hold so much history."

Today the artist will visit Chelsea Road in Nether Edge to paint the Huntingdon elm that campaigners are fighting to save.

He also hopes to visit Vernon Road in Dore to paint an oak due to be felled.

The council is trying to cut down and replace about 6,000 street trees by the end of the year. It says the work is necessary to maintain the highways, but campaigners say healthy trees are being felled for profit.

Campaigners with Dan in Chelsea Road. Photo: Pixelwitch Pictures.

Sheffield Tree Action Groups this week said it would change the focus of its campaign after the council successfully got an injunction against people protesting by going inside safety barriers around trees.

Police were called to a demonstration outside the Olive Grove Streets Ahead depot on Wednesday after staff from contractor Amey accused campaigners of blocking felling crews from leaving the yard.

Stag said the protest was peaceful and was not in breach of the injunction, but the council said it would consult its lawyers.