PHOTOS: Funeral of Manchester terror attack victim Kelly Brewster held in Sheffield

A Sheffield woman killed in the bomb blast at Manchester Arena has been laid to rest.

Kelly Brewster, 32, from Arbourthorne, was one of 22 people killed in the terror attack after an Ariana Grande concert in May.

She was at the gig with her sister, Claire and niece, Hollie. Kelly, who worked as a claims assessor for insurance firm Aviva, shielded her niece in the blast.

Today her heartbroken family paid tribute to a 'bright' and 'bubbly' woman ahead of her funeral at City Road Cemetery.

Her coffin was carried in a white carriage drawn by two white horses, accompanied by floral tributes that read 'Kelly' and 'Auntie'.

After the service began with Ariana Grande's version of Somewhere Over The Rainbow, the Rev Ben Oliver told the congregation they had gathered to celebrate the life of a "top lass".

The funeral procession arrives at the cemetery.

Mr Oliver said: "What a lass she was. Hers was a beautiful life - full of love, full of vitality, full of youth and, indeed, full of hope for the future.

"Hers was beautiful life."

Mr Oliver said he wanted to focus on the life Kelly had lived rather be tempted to think about the reason why they were there.

He said: "It's not so much a time for us to relive and reflect on the dreadful events that happened at Manchester arena.

"Today we choose to put Kelly in the spotlight."

But the vicar said: "We do however think about those others caught up in the attack. Our thoughts also are very much with the other victims and their families as they also try to rebuild their lives."

Mr Oliver said: "We should not be here. However, here is where we are.

"We rightly feel robbed today. Even those who never met Kelly feel like that. I feel like that.

"Naturally you feel very angry today, cheated.

"We shouldn't be here. The attack should never have happened."

He said: "But I want us to look around today as well and I want to say this.

"Here, we see love in abundance.

"That's what we keep our eyes on today.

"You don't need me to tell you this but there is a whole lot of love in this room and with you outside this room."

Kelly's family paid tribute today.

He said: "There are more people in this broken old world like Kelly than those who have a different, very warped approach to life."

Another Ariana Grande song - One Last Time - was also played during the service.

A family statement released today read: "Kelly was the darling daughter of Kevin and Kim, loving partner of Ian, cherished sister to Claire and Adam, much-loved auntie of Demi and Hollie, best friend to Ian's daughter Phoebe and a special sister-in-law to Dale.

"She was also a special niece, cousin, friend and colleague to many more.

"For the last eight years, Kelly worked as a Claims Assessor at Aviva where she was a well-respected and valued member of the team. Prior to this she worked at Irwin Mitchell LLP as a Quantum Analyst for many years. She liked to work and strived to succeed in everything she set her mind to.

"Kelly truly loved life and packed as much into her short years as she possibly could. Her passion was to travel the world and visit new places.

"In recent years, she had participated in numerous guided tours of Australia and America with other solo travellers, and she always had lots of stories to tell. She had climbed Sydney Harbour Bridge, toured the Grand Canyon, rode a hot air balloon in Phoenix at sunrise and even flown a tandem aeroplane.

"Her most recent trip with Ian and Phoebe to Disneyland Paris in February 2017 was one she held very special and memories that will be cherished forever.

"Kelly was also a huge lover of music. From the age of seven she would attend a number of concerts and musicals every year with Claire, and then with friends and Demi and Hollie as years went by.

"She would travel anywhere to watch an artist that she loved perform, even as far as Las Vegas to watch J-Lo. She was a huge lover of boy bands over the years, in particular One Direction. She had a huge soft spot for 'Louis T'.

"Her love of music eventually led to her being in Manchester to watch Ariana Grande perform for a second time on May 22.

"Kelly was the life and soul of any party and loved to have a good time. She was always bright, bubbly, and her infectious spirit will be missed by many.

"She lived for her family and thought the world of Demi, Hollie and Phoebe, who all love and miss her laugh and smile with every passing day.

"Kelly was at a time in her life where she was truly at her happiest. She was so excited at moving into a brand new home with her partner Ian and Phoebe but most of all she was looking forward to starting a family of her own.

"The hole left in our family following Kelly's tragic passing is immeasurable. Our hearts are all broken and we are truly devastated at our loss. Our world will never be the same again."

The family thanked those who helped Kelly, her sister and niece on the night of the bomb blast and in the weeks that followed.

The statement adds: "We also wish to send a huge heartfelt thank you to the first responders on that night, and to all of the surgeons and staff at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, who cared for Hollie and Claire over a period of seven weeks. Both have now been discharged and Hollie is recovering at home."