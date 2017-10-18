Photographer put in touch with cute little subject as Sheffield appeal works

Have your say

A cute little girl and her family will have some memorable photographic keepsakes after a plea from The Star to find her was successful.

The call-out yesterday, on behalf of the photographer who snapped the pics of the little girl at the Bishops’ House autumn fair, found the girl and her family within hours, highlighting the power of social media.

Photographer Tanya Vickers took the pictures at the fair, but there was a mix-up writing down the email address for the girl’s mother.

She approached The Star, and our story didn’t take long to track down the girl and family.

The photographer sent the pictures off to the family today.

She was pleased about the positive outcome.

“I’m really happy,” Mrs Vickers, who lives at Meadowhead Avenue, Meadowhead, said.

“I wasn’t satisfied with it, when I couldn’t find the girl.”

She had previously shared her predicament on Facebook, to no avail.

“I’ve tried about six different versions of the email address they gave me,” she said.

Mrs Vickers came to live in the UK about 20 years ago, after leaving the Ukraine.

She said she enjoyed capturing British life with her camera.

"I love photography," she said.

"You name it, I take pictures of it.

"I usually take pics of flowers - I'm a keen gardener - but it was medieval there. That's what I went to take pictures of."