Photographer looking for cute little Sheffield subject after taking autumn fair pictures

An amateur Sheffield photographer who has lost touch with a cute little subject is trying to find a young girl to pass her photographs onto.

Tanya Vickers took this photos of a girl and two adults at the Bishops' House autumn fair last Sunday, between 12pm and 1pm.

She took an email address, but thinks a mistake was made in writing it down.

Mrs Vickers has been unable to get the emails to send.

"I've tried about six different versions of the address they gave me," she said.

"I did a post on Facebook, open to the public, but no-one replied."

Mrs Vickers, who lives at Meadowhead Avenue, Meadowhead, has put the call out to find the trio.

The child, who she estimated was 'about four years old' was accompanied her two adults 'in their 30s'.

The woman had distinctive purple hair, and wore green boots and a green jacket.

The man, who had brown hair and a beard, was wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans and grey and yellow trainers.

He was carrying the little girl's handbag which had a cat's face on.

They used children's reins to keep the little girl, who had blonde, curly hair, close.

"I assume they are local because they were at the Bishops' House fair," Mrs Vickers said.

She began taking candid shots of the girl, who started posing after the first few shots.

"So I assumed her mother had taken photos of her quite a lot in the past," Mrs Vickers said.

She wants to send the family some nice photographs to keep.

"I love photography," she said.

"You name it, I take pictures of it.

"I usually take pics of flowers - I'm a keen gardener - but it was medieval there. That's what I went to take pictures of."

If you know who the girl and adults in the photo are, get in touch with us via email - matt.mclennan@jpress.co.uk and we will put you in contact with Mrs Vickers.