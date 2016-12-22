Cheeky Christmas lights in the shape of a penis have been spotted in Sheffield city centre.

The risque illuminations were snapped on the second floor of the Unite Students block on Corporation Street earlier this week.

The picture, shared on the Sheffield Is Super Instagram account, came with the caption: "Christmas Penis. That is all."

The saucy display comes after it was revealed that a man in Blackpool had been forced to remove a display of similarly naughty lights on his house by police.

In an hilarious video which has a gone viral, the cheeky householder can be seen discussing the matter with officers called in to investigate complaints about the rude display.

In it, he claims that the penis is actually a mushroom.

