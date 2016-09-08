PHOTO: Sheffield United star Paul Coutts goes viral after being pictured with Victoria's Secret lingerie bags

Sheffield United ace Paul Coutts has become an internet sensation - after a photo of him clutching bags from lingerie store Victoria's Secret went viral on Twitter.

The 28-year-old Blades midfielder was snapped at Meadowhall, clutching a handful of the saucy store's famous pink bags - and the picture has now turned the footballer into an overnight social media sensation.

The picture, taken by fan Ellis Siddons, has been retweeted nearly 10,000 times and liked by more than 21,000 people.

The photo, which shows Coutts dressed in a grey polo shirt and dark trousers on an escalator, is captioned with the words "boys take hint" and in her tweet, Ellis wrote: "Shoutout to this pengting in meads today, ur a lucky lady whoever u are."

"Peng" means good looking and "ting" thing, with Meadowhall abbreviated to "meads."

The picture was quickly spread across the social network with Blades fans praising the player, who has made 56 appearances for the Blades since arriving at Bramall Lane in January 2015.

Victoria's Secret is one of the world's biggest lingerie brands.

User ‏@JackSufc tweeted: "Paul Coutts with the assist" while ‏@Bollandsufc_ wrote: "Paul Coutts treating his missus."

Victoria's Secret, the American designer, manufacturer and marketer of women's lingerie, has global sales of $6.12 billion and has stores across the globe including a branch in Meadowhall.