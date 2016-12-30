PHOTO: Car 'stuck on tram tracks' in Sheffield city centre

A car is stuck on tram tracks in Sheffield city centre this evening, according to reports from readers who sent in this photo.

The photo was taken near Park Square roundabout and close to the Sheffield Station stop.

It apparently shows a silver Ford Fiesta marooned on the tram tracks on the tram-only bridge.

UPDATE: Stagecoach Supertram has confirmed the incident and has announced delays on Blue and Yellow routes.

A spokesman said: "Due to a vehicle blocking the track towards Halfway, we are currently running with delays on both blue and yellow routes"

