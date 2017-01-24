Pets at Home workshops for next generation of bird and animal lovers

Pets at Home in Sheffield is hosting a series of workshops to educate the next generation of animal lovers on how to care responsibility for their flying friends, and to help provide them with all the tools they need to care for local birds and wildlife.

The workshops, running from January 23, in support of the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch this month, will cover how to help birds survive the colder months, how and what to feed them and how human behaviour can negatively affect the wildlife around us. Children will also be able to learn how to recognise which bird is which, as well as ways to attract certain species of birds to their gardens and local outdoor spaces via materials provided through the My Pet Pals workshops. There will also be fun games and activities to get involved in. After completing the workshos, each child will receive an A3 poster, activity sheets and stickers.

Visit petsathome.com/workshops for details.

More than half a million people from across the UK are set to take part in the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch by counting the birds in their gardens from the 28-30 January.They will also make a record of the other wildlife they see, providing a vital snapshot of UK nature.

Store manager, Shane Booker, says: “We are very excited about welcoming children to My Pet Pals Wild Bird workshops to support the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch. It’s a great way for children to learn about the importance of being responsible for the wildlife around them, whilst having fun at the same time. The workshops also provide a free way for children to learn about how to care for animals, even if they don’t have a pet themselves.

“It’s great that we can use our My Pet Pals workshops to support a great charity like the RSPB, which works to help threatened birds and wildlife so that our towns, coast and countryside can be full of fascinating wildlife.”

John Capper, RSPB national account manager, added: “Pets at Home workshops provide a unique opportunity for our young people to learn more about the different birds in their local community and how to look after them. By attending these events we hope children will have all the knowledge they need to get involved in our Big Garden Birdwatch.”

To find out more about My Pet Pals Wild Bird workshops and book your place in your nearest workshop, please visit petsathome.com/workshops.