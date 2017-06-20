Pete McKee prints inspired by The Who, Paul Weller, Pet Shop Boys and Ed Sheeran raise thousands for cancer charity

Sheffield artist Pete McKee has raised more than £45,000 for a cancer charity through the sale of four limited edition screen prints.

Pete came up with the designs based on he Who, Paul Weller, Pet Shop Boys and Ed Sheeran to commemorate the Teenage Cancer Trust's 100th show at the Royal Albert Hall in March.

The four artists performed at this year’s concerts and, along with Pete, signed the limited edition prints. Each went on sale the morning after the act’s performance, with just 50 copies printed, and people were queuing to make sure they got theirs.

In total £46,686 was raised.

Pete is a longstanding supporter of Teenage Cancer Trust, and has created exclusive print runs to raise funds for the charity over the years, inspired by artists including Noel Gallagher, Stereophonics, New Order, The Vaccines, and David Gilmore.

He has paid visits to Teenage Cancer Trust units in London and Sheffield, where the unit is based within Weston Park Hospital.

The four Teenage Cancer Trust prints.

Pete, who is currently recovering from a liver transplant, said: "I’m utterly blown away and overwhelmed by the amount we have managed to raise for Teenage Cancer Trust this year.

"Thanks have to go to the brilliant bands, their fans and both my team and the staff at the charity for making this total amount happen.

"I love Teenage Cancer Trust and (The Who singer) Roger Daltrey, their enthusiasm and passion for the charity and those who ultimately benefit from the money raised is amazing.

"But more importantly those who have to battle with such a terrible illness at such a painfully young age deserve all the credit and love, because their power, resilience, and optimism, are inspiring."

Pete by his mural at Fox Valley in Stockbridge.

Jane Ashton, head of music and entertainment for Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “It's been an absolute pleasure to work so closely with Pete over the years, and his support is such an asset to the charity.

"This year's prints were particularly special, symbolising our 100th show at the Royal Albert Hall, and he's created something that people can keep to savour that memory whilst all the money goes back to the charity.

"It's an exclusive and collectable memoir that people were queuing to buy.

"He's found a really imaginative way to help young people with cancer, which is really inspiring. We would like to say a huge thank you to Pete and the artists who performed, without them, this amazing initiative wouldn't happen year on year."

