Person found dead near South Yorkshire level crossing 'was man in suit'

A body found near a level crossing in South Yorkshire was that of a man in a suit, according to witnesses.

A person was found dead near the crossing in Denaby Main, near Doncaster this morning (Sunday, April 23) just after 8am.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 8am

Police have yet to confirm the person's age or sex, or how they died, but a member of the public said it was a man who was wearing a suit.

Sarah Armstrong, writing on Facebook, said: "People living nearby said it's a male who was wearing a suit."

British Transport Police said it was called to the railway line between Conisbrough and Mexborough at 8.12am to reports of a body beside the tracks.

A spokesperson for the force said its officers attended, along with officers from South Yorkshire Police and paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service, but a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Denaby level crossing near Doncaster

"A file will be prepared for the coroner. Enquiries are ongoing," added the spokesperson.

Train services were disrupted before returning to normal at around 1pm this afternoon.

The level crossing is close to Dearne Valley Leisure Centre on a relatively quiet road which is a spur off the busy Doncaster Road A6023.

