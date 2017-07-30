People will soon be able to pay for parking at Sheffield hospitals via an app

Hospitals in Sheffield are set to introducing a new ‘cashless’ parking option with the launch of a parking app.

Hospitals in Sheffield are set to introducing a new ‘cashless’ parking option with the launch of a parking app.

The new ‘pay by app’ parking option - which is launching on August 1 - will allow visitors to pay for parking at hospital car parks via a mobile.

The app will be available at the Trust’s hospital sites where pay and display parking is in operation including the Northern General, Weston Park and Jessop Wing.

The ‘Park Indigo’ App is available to download for free from the iTunes App store and on Google Play for Android devices. After creating an account and filling in the payment method, visitors simply select the car park they are in and choose their parking time as needed.

It also includes other helpful features such as ‘find your nearest car park’ and the option to save your favourite locations.

Traditional pay-and-display will still be available for people to pay by cash.

Kevin O’Regan, director of hotel services at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We have been listening to feedback from our visitors, patients and staff and understand that when visiting a hospital you don’t always have change for parking with you, which is why we are so pleased to be able to introduce a ‘cashless’ payment solution.”

"The new parking app will allow our visitors and patients to pay for parking on their mobile phone, and they will also be able to ‘top-up’ their parking time via the app without going back to the car park if they should need to stay longer than anticipated."